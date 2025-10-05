Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 255.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $339,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 62.5% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $202,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO opened at $160.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.94. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $178.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.33%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

