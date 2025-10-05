Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF $DBEF

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,263,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

DBEF opened at $47.23 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

