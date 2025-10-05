Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.84 Million Position in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 4,428.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,330 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFI. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,186,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,914,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,486,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 900,317 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 585,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,661,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 554,160 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $42.32 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3993 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Capital One Financial set a $32.00 price target on Gold Fields in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

