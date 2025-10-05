Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,812.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

