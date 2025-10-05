Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $9.23 Million Investment in Tanger Inc. $SKT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 301,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Tanger in the first quarter worth $57,926,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Tanger by 436.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 801,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 651,961 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger in the first quarter worth $9,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,511,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 2,703.2% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 200,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 193,011 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Tanger Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.02 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 132.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger

In other Tanger news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $607,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,182.10. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

