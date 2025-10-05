Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 873 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SAP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,364,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,512,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,076,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after buying an additional 80,164 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 5.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,395,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SAP by 2.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

NYSE:SAP opened at $270.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $217.51 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. SAP’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

