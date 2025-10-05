Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

