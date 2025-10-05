Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 128,658 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128,658 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

