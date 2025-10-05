Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5,323.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,997,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,014 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 695.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,299,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,033 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,862,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 256,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 184,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.86.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.