Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,859 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

CBSH opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

