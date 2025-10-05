Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.3%

JHG opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,244,242.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,770.22. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. The trade was a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 118.8% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,250.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 112,798 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 55.7% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

