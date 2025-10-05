Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Underperform

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $205.16 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $205.82. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.49.

Apple Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $258.02 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 536,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $138,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,399,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 11.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 65.2% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,604,000 after acquiring an additional 73,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

