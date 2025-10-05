John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM Holdings Trimmed by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

