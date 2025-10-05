Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JCI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $108.70 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $795,325,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $219,110,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,157 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,124,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

