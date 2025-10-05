Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Up 1.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $210.00. The stock traded as high as $189.78 and last traded at $188.51. 8,661,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 8,954,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.98.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JNJ. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $4,877,174,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,188,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,512,000 after buying an additional 7,371,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after buying an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.4%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $453.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.