JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8%

JPM opened at $309.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $852.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

