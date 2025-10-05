JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Position Reduced by SWS Partners

SWS Partners cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.8% during the second quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 47,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

