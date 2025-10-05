JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWDN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 855 to GBX 900 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 919.67.

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 838.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The company has a market cap of £4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,811.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 647.10 and a twelve month high of GBX 951.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 852.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 818.57.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 25.70%. On average, analysts predict that Howden Joinery Group will post 52.8073286 EPS for the current year.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

