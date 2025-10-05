JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SSE Price Performance

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,748.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,742.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,729.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,617.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,446.89 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,980.52.

SSE Company Profile

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

