JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
SSE Price Performance
Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,748.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,742.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,729.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,617.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,446.89 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,980.52.
SSE Company Profile
Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.
