JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 470 to GBX 495 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 395 to GBX 460 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 468.33.
Tesco Stock Performance
Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The retailer reported GBX 15.61 EPS for the quarter. Tesco had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesco will post 27.374848 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tesco
Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.
In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.
