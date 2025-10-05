JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

LON IMB opened at GBX 3,040 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,075.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,951.13. The company has a market cap of £24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,014.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 2,139 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Alan Johnson purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,066 per share, for a total transaction of £18,396. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.

We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.

