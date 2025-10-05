JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Under review” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,450 target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,637.50.

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,627.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,968.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,467.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,434.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,242.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,684.50.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,503 per share, with a total value of £7,905.78. Insiders acquired 561 shares of company stock worth $841,184 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

