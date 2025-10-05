KeyCorp Issues Negative Forecast for MYR Group Earnings

MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for MYR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MYR Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price target on MYR Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.83.

MYR Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $199.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.36. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $97.72 and a 12-month high of $220.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $900.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.20 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.