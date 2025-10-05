Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10,231.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 77,861 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $123.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.19%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

