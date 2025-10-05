Lazard, Inc. $LAZ Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 164.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 10.0% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 11.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAZ. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price objective on Lazard and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lazard in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Lazard Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:LAZ opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.13 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,847,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,759.25. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 32,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,756,572.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 183,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,290.66. This trade represents a 15.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,092 shares of company stock worth $6,030,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

