Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LAZ. JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lazard and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lazard in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.37. Lazard has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.13 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Michael Gathy sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $34,163.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,847,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,759.25. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,092 shares of company stock worth $6,030,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

