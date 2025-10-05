LCI Industries $LCII Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 535.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4,483.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.25.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $94.50 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $72.31 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.79%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

