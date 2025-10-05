Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,583,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,372,000 after purchasing an additional 540,184 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 184,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $246.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.89 and a 200-day moving average of $187.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $256.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

