Leerink Partnrs Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for BSX

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Boston Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.93. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2028 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $97.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,729,575,000 after buying an additional 2,545,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after purchasing an additional 713,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,466,320,000 after purchasing an additional 622,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,089,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,851,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,022,000 after purchasing an additional 226,578 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

