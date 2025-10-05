Lena Wilson Acquires 225 Shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Lena Wilson bought 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 525 per share, with a total value of £1,181.25.

On Friday, September 12th, Lena Wilson purchased 149 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 530 per share, for a total transaction of £789.70.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 548 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.46, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 528.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 501.37. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 329.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 565.42.

NatWest Group ( LON:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 495 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 595 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.33.

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

