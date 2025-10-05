Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 310 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on LIO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 365 price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 290 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.33.
Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
