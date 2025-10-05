Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 31.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 31.3% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.01. 188,612,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,461% from the average session volume of 12,079,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Specifically, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki acquired 20,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 60,005 shares in the company, valued at $574,847.90. This represents a 49.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lithium Americas from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 31.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,755,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 45,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 459,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 846,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 821,120 shares during the period.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

