Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Up 32.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2025

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LACGet Free Report) shares traded up 32.2% during trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$10.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.64. 7,329,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 747% from the average session volume of 865,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.88 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.