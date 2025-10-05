Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Up 32.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 32.2% during trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$10.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.64. 7,329,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 747% from the average session volume of 865,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.13.

The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.88 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

