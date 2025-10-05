Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading 32.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 32.2% on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$10.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.64. Approximately 7,329,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 747% from the average daily volume of 865,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.13.

The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.22.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

