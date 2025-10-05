Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading 32.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) rose 32.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$10.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.64. Approximately 7,329,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 747% from the average daily volume of 865,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cormark raised Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.13.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
