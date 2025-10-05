Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Up 32.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 32.5% during trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$10.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.67. 7,097,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the average session volume of 860,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.13.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Up 32.2%

Lithium Americas Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 13.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.