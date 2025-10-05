Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Stake Reduced by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $201,501,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,574 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,195,000 after acquiring an additional 884,745 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $128,704,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 83.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,588,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,490,000 after purchasing an additional 723,112 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.15 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

