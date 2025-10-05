L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRLCY. Barclays lowered shares of L’Oreal from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of L’Oreal from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of L’Oreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L’Oreal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRLCY
L’Oreal Price Performance
L’Oreal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oreal
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.