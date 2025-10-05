L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRLCY. Barclays lowered shares of L’Oreal from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of L’Oreal from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of L’Oreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L’Oreal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67. L’Oreal has a 1-year low of $66.64 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

