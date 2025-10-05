LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Shares Bought by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 195.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,665 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2,319.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $314.73 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.59 and a 1-year high of $403.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.77.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,836. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

