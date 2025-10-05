LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPLA. Wall Street Zen lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.77.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock opened at $314.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.17 and a 200-day moving average of $353.87. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $236.59 and a 12-month high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.21%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total transaction of $507,315.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,260.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,080 shares of company stock worth $1,097,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 40.3% in the third quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,052,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

