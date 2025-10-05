Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $19.02 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.0172.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lyft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th.

In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $449,442.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 850,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,478,649.80. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John David Risher bought 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,137,850.08. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Lyft by 162.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 1,242.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 81.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

