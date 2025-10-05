Macquarie Lowers MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $46.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Macquarie from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGM. UBS Group cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. The trade was a 65.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,753,630.76. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.