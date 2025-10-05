Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Magna International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Magna International Price Performance

MGA stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.25. Magna International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Magna International by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 385.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

