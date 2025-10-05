Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 225

Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 215 to GBX 225 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.80.
In other Man Group news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 53,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155, for a total transaction of £82,553. Also, insider Laurie Fitch bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 per share, with a total value of £35,600. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.
