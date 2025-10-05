MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives $11.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.1667.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MannKind from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

In other news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,201.52. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $250,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,032,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,949.42. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 1,379.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Price Performance

MNKD opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. MannKind has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%.The firm had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

