Mark Adams Acquires 88,999 Shares of Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Adams acquired 88,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 per share, with a total value of £49,839.44.

Venture Life Group Trading Down 1.8%

LON:VLG opened at GBX 55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.85. Venture Life Group plc has a one year low of GBX 32 and a one year high of GBX 66. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22,000.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Venture Life Group (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Venture Life Group had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Venture Life Group plc will post 6.1391542 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market.

With operations in the UK, The Netherlands and Italy, the Group’s product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, food supplements for maintaining brain function, medical devices for women’s intimate healthcare, fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing.

The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples.

