Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,943.85 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,521.25 and a 1-year high of $2,075.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,943.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,912.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.Markel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

