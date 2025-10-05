Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $635.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $637.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $610.18 and a 200 day moving average of $558.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

