Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $399,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after buying an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 748.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,700,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,033,000 after buying an additional 3,264,557 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 662.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,566,000 after buying an additional 2,710,894 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,460,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,515,000 after buying an additional 2,430,945 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $86.22 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of -663.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.