Masimo Corporation $MASI Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Masimo were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Masimo by 134.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,790 shares in the company, valued at $699,244.20. The trade was a 167.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.28. Masimo Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.67 and a 12-month high of $194.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.60.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

